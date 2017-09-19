Here are 3 ways to tell if the guy you’re holding out for deserves your patience:

1. He gets in touch at least as much as you do.

Relationships aren’t games, and your man shouldn’t treat yours like one. If you’re constantly trying to track this guy down and always texting or calling him instead of the other way around, then this guy may not be worth waiting for.

If your instinct says the relationship is nowhere near the top of his priorities and that you’re putting a lot more into it than he is, you may be wasting your time.

It’s not just how often the guy gets in touch with you either. What’s the intent of his contact?

Is he asking about your day?

Is he saying something kind just for the heck of it, or even just to let you know he’s thinking about you?

If he’s getting in touch to offer you something—and not just to get something from you—then it may be worth sticking around to see what happens with this one.

2. He’s interested in more than just the physical.

Are you okay with being a booty call?

Yes, men (and women) have needs and desires, and it’s okay for two consenting adults to honor those needs. But if he only seems to care about the physical aspects of your relationship, then don’t expect him to eventually become interested in your feelings, values, and intimate thoughts in the way that you’d want a committed partner to be.

3. He’s honest about what he wants.

A relationship-ready guy knows what he wants and is honest about this with his partner. So, if your man can kindly but confidently tell you what he’s looking for when it comes to romance, you’ll know whether it’s worth your time (and his) to wait around and see what happens.

So, how can you tell if he’s being honest or not? Listen to his words and make sure his words match his actions. Otherwise, the relationship may not be worth your emotional investment.

Talk to him about your concerns and about what you want from the relationship. If he can respond honestly, respectfully, and openly to your invitation to communicate, then you’ll be able to make an empowered decision as to whether you want to continue dating.

