“My New Year’s resolutions are to…

• show genuine appreciation for all the wondrous gifts the universe has already bestowed upon me, both professionally and personally;

• lead by example to make the world a better place for my family and friends;

• and travel more!”

Jitin Hingorani — Dallas, Texas

“For 2017, I’ve centered my resolutions on two essential values:

to believe in myself and to make a difference.

I’m not sure what 2017 will hold for me, but by believing in myself, I know that I will overcome anything that comes my way. There is a lot I want to accomplish this year, including writing more books, starting new business ventures, furthering my dance training, and to grow my law firm.

However, nothing can be accomplished without believing in myself and my abilities. I will do my best to remind myself every day that I can do what I set my mind to! While working on personal and business growth, I think it is important to also make a difference in the lives of others. My passion is to help girls around the world get quality education. As a Girl Rising Ambassador, I hope to help raise more funds and awareness for this cause this year. I really wish that 2017 is a great year for us all!”

Roopa Modha — Connecticut

“For me, the mantra for the year is: consistency, inner light, and minimalism.

I want to focus more on committing to things I have always wanted to do, and actually following through with it. Also, I want to focus/invest less on things and more on experiences that will help me grow and help me to radiate my inner peace and happiness more.”

Rohana Sengupta — New Jersey

“The future of our country may look dim with the incoming presidency of Donald Trump, but I strongly believe in the power of the people to make great strides in the fight to restore our democracy.

My New Year’s Resolution is to remain committed to the American people by fiercely opposing every harmful and/or dangerous policy proposed by the Trump administration, alongside a mass movement of American freedom fighters dedicated to restoring our democracy. A Trump presidency may hinder our goals, but by no means will a Trump presidency end our goals! We must continue the revolution; we have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Sameera Khan — New Jersey

“I don’t really believe in New Year’s Resolutions.

I do, however, believe in setting small monthly goals.

So, to begin with, I bought myself a 2017 weekly planner from Sugar Paper–aesthetically, it’s a lot like the gorgeous Kate Spade ones that I adore, but for half the price and more organized (in my opinion)–there’s a monthly and weekly goals section within the planner to keep me reminded and focused on what I want to (and need to) achieve.

Plus, I have little mantras I stuck to the front of the planner to keep me grounded, like a verse from the Buddhist scriptures: “It is easy to do things that are destructive or harmful to oneself. The beneficial and productive–that is very difficult to do.” (The Dhammapada 12:163), and an old Diane von Furstenberg quote I read in a Modern Luxury publication years ago: “I don’t think you need anything but your health. Everything else is a luxury.”

Elvia Francis — New York

“I love the idea of staying accountable by announcing our resolutions.

My resolution this year is to maintain the results I worked hard for in 2016, and to help at least 100 other people meet their health and fitness goals. The topic being discussed this month on my Facebook page Healthy FitMom, is “stick with it.” We won’t be the people that go to the gym for a month and quit. This year, our healthy lifestyles will not fall to the wayside. This is our year! We will change the rest of our lives and it will positively affect generations after us!”

Ryan Jo — New Jersey



“My New Year’s Resolutions are to: choose work over sleep, growing over partying, and living over dreaming.”

Megha Rao — New York