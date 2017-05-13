The 17th Annual New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), which ran from April 30 to May 7, ended on a high note with an awards ceremony, following the closing night film “You Are My Sunday.” The week-long festival generated a lot of buzz after premiering 85 shorts, documentaries and feature films from the Indian subcontinent in Hindi, English and seven regional languages (Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali). The films, filmmakers and actors who took home top prizes are:

Best Film – MUKTI BHAWAN (HOTEL SALVATION) – Hindi

Best Director – Konkona Sen Sharma (A DEATH IN THE GUNJ) – Hindi

Best Screenplay – P. Balachandran (KAMMATTIPADAM) – Malayalam

Best Actor – K. Kaladharan (THE NARROW PATH) – Malayalam

Best Actress – Konkona Sen Sharma (LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA) – Hindi

Best Documentary – AN INSIGNIFICANT MAN – Hindi and English

In addition to film premieres, the festival featured sidebar programming such as Sibling Filmmakers (Deepa & Dilip Mehta), Priyanka Produces (VENTILATOR & SARVANN), Tribute to Om Puri, Mobile Bollywood, “Shoot a Short Film” workshop, industry panels (CAA’s Short Film Initiative), nightly networking events, red carpets and a gala. More than 40 filmmakers attended the festival and participated in Q&A sessions after their films.