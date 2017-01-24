New Year's Resolutions: 2017 Edition
Life

New Year’s Resolutions: 2017 Edition

“My New Year’s resolutions are to… • show genuine appreciation for all the wondrous gifts the universe has already bestowed upon me, both professionally

Comments Off on New Year’s Resolutions: 2017 Edition
Monthly Horoscope: January 2017
Life

Monthly Horoscope: January 2017

Aries (21 March – 19 April): This is a great time for reunions and bringing back music and artistic modalities of the past.

Comments Off on Monthly Horoscope: January 2017
Bibi Magazine Exclusive: Interview with Chef Salil Mehta of The Chinese Club
People

Bibi Magazine Exclusive: Interview with Chef Salil Mehta of The Chinese Club

“Food breaks barriers,” states the 30-year-old, self taught chef, who has no formal training. Chef Salil Mehta grew up in New Delhi, India; graduated

Comments Off on Bibi Magazine Exclusive: Interview with Chef Salil Mehta of The Chinese Club
Life-Size Gingerbread House Decks the Lobby at Hilton Americas-Houston
Events

Life-Size Gingerbread House Decks the Lobby at Hilton Americas-Houston

Last year, Hilton Americas-Houston’s pastry chefs collaborated to create a spectacular hand-sculpted chocolate holiday display. Just after last Christmas, planning for this season’s festivities

Comments Off on Life-Size Gingerbread House Decks the Lobby at Hilton Americas-Houston