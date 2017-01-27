Five Yoga Poses For Any Body Type
By Rox Seunarine Yoga, the complicated version, is the Asana (physical practice) of mindfulness and your connection to God. The reality is, as
Comments Off on Five Yoga Poses For Any Body Type
By Rox Seunarine Yoga, the complicated version, is the Asana (physical practice) of mindfulness and your connection to God. The reality is, as
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone makes her explosive Hollywood debut this month, playing the role of Serena Unger. With regard to her character, Deepika says, “When you first
For those who don’t know, Bollywood (India’s Hindi language film industry, based in Mumbai) is one of the highest producing markets in the
“My New Year’s resolutions are to… • show genuine appreciation for all the wondrous gifts the universe has already bestowed upon me, both professionally